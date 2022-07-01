Carry One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.76 Million (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Carry has a market capitalization of $36.72 million and $6.76 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Carry has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Carry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00051311 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00011525 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

