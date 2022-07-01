Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Trading Down 5.8%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Rating) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 8,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 2,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75.
Ceconomy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTTRY)
