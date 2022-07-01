Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Trading Down 5.8%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Rating) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 8,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 2,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Ceconomy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTTRY)

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

See Also

