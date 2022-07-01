Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.60

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 33393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

CGAU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.29.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $295.22 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -14.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 4.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,386,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,670,000 after buying an additional 1,127,064 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,241,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,261,000 after purchasing an additional 313,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,381 shares during the period. Condire Management LP raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.4% during the first quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,997,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 931,807 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,898,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,498,000 after purchasing an additional 288,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

