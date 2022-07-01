Centrifuge Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $223,721.00 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $64.31 million and $223,721.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001175 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.92 or 0.02155562 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00193146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00085527 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016070 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 284,927,398 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

