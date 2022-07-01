CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. lowered its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. CGI makes up 2.9% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,916 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CGI by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 196,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.22. The stock had a trading volume of 613 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.38. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.76 and a twelve month high of $93.93.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIB has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.04.

CGI Profile (Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.