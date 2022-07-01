Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Trading Down 8.2%

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) fell 8.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $153.67 and last traded at $153.67. 3,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 577,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.38.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.
The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Chart Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLS)
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
