Chase Investment Counsel Corp Buys Shares of 71,493 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 71,493 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,000. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 1.9% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 37,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $4,553,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AEM traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.46. 86,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $67.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.58.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

