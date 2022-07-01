Chase Investment Counsel Corp Decreases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,312 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 1.7% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 166 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.45. 47,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,929,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.30 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.96.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.17.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

