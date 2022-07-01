Chase Investment Counsel Corp Reduces Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,822 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 3.0% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Bank of America lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen set a $160.00 target price on Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.27.

Shares of AMAT traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.76. The stock had a trading volume of 420,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,459,335. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.62 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.85.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

