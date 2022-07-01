Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 1,269 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up 1.2% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,246,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.72 and a 200 day moving average of $90.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

