Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 1,269 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.2% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after buying an additional 3,718,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after buying an additional 2,714,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,801,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,808.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,197,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,595,000 after buying an additional 1,135,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.74. 127,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,246,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $132.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.10.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

