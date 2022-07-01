Chatham Capital Group Inc. Buys 689 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned 0.15% of ePlus worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in ePlus by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 9,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $553,496.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,484.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.79. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $69.74.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. ePlus had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $451.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

