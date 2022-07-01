Chatham Capital Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,694,000 after buying an additional 578,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,263,000 after buying an additional 498,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,784,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $173.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.18 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.39.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.15.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

