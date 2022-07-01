Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of CorVel worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $147.27 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.19 and a fifty-two week high of $213.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.61.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 10.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CorVel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $161,348.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,002.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $830,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,437 shares in the company, valued at $26,373,620.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,563 shares of company stock worth $4,014,585 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

