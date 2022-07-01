Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 86,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 241,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KO opened at $63.04 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.