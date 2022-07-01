Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $5.06 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $279.51 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

