Chatham Capital Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 244,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,664,000 after acquiring an additional 94,676 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XSD opened at $151.72 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.87 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.71 and a 200-day moving average of $195.11.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

