Chatham Capital Group Inc. Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

In other CBIZ news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,609.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 15,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $603,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,231 shares of company stock valued at $998,534 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBZ opened at $39.96 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.71.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

About CBIZ (Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.