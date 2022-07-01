Chatham Capital Group Inc. Purchases 155 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in RLI by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $119,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,653.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on RLI in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $116.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.40. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $96.22 and a twelve month high of $121.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $264.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 21.98%. RLI’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

