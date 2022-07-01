Chatham Capital Group Inc. Purchases 3,610 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.5% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.

JPST opened at $50.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29.

