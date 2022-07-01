Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 1,595 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $172.35 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $166.09 and a 12-month high of $222.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.55 and a 200-day moving average of $198.67.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

