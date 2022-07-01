Chatham Capital Group Inc. Trims Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,425 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 522,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,903 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $129.83 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.00 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.28.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.46.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

