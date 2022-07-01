Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Cowen from $179.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s previous close.

CVX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.24.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.72. 126,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,502,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.64. The company has a market cap of $282.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

