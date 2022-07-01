Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC to “Buy”

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Chewy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Chewy to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.30.
CHWY stock opened at $34.72 on Monday. Chewy has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $97.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.96 and a beta of 0.77.
In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 37,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $1,012,753.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $703,391.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,394.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,369 shares of company stock worth $9,550,209. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 440,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after acquiring an additional 46,468 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period.
Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chewy (CHWY)
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.