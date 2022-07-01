ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.23

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.23 and last traded at $26.23, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.82.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $908.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.72.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 19.26%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $2.9194 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 30,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 35.6% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 49,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 12,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

