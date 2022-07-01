Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $92.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.26. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

