Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $19.92 on Monday. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $38.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.82.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $904,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 32.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 75,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 18,783 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,040,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,351,000 after buying an additional 247,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 42,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

