CIBC Downgrades Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) to Neutral

CIBC cut shares of Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Ascot Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a report on Friday, June 24th.

AOTVF opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75. Ascot Resources has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.18.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

