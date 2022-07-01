CIBC Lowers Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$14.25

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CSH.UN opened at C$11.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 218.63. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$10.74 and a 12 month high of C$13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.15.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.