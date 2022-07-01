CIBC Lowers First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target to C$19.50

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$20.56.

Shares of FCR.UN opened at C$14.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.15. First Capital Realty has a 12 month low of C$14.08 and a 12 month high of C$19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.06.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

