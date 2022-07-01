CIBC Lowers SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$32.75

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$34.50 to C$32.75 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$33.22.

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$27.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 3.69. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$26.32 and a 12 month high of C$33.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.83.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

