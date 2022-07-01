CIBC Trims Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Target Price to C$22.50

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.31.

Shares of KMP.UN opened at C$17.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.75. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$16.48 and a 52 week high of C$24.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 25.13%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

