Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 520,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $27,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. State Street Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after acquiring an additional 319,525 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after acquiring an additional 142,512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,303 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $889,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

C stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $46.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,581,070. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.34. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The stock has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

