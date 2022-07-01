Citigroup Trims Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Target Price to $12.50

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $22.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Carnival Co. & to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 61.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,603 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 40.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,685 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,058 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $14,016,000. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,436,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,905,000 after purchasing an additional 620,474 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

