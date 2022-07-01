ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACG. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 916,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,732,000 after buying an additional 45,141 shares during the period.

CACG opened at $36.00 on Friday. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $53.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.00.

