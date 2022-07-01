ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) is Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,696 shares during the quarter. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF makes up about 24.8% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 13.42% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $28,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period.

Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,365. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.78. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.37.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th.

