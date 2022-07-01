Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:RNP traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $21.82. 123,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,151. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,700,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth $336,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 22.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

