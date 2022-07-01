Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PSF opened at $20.37 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 82,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 46,634 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

