Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 137,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 867,368 shares.The stock last traded at $29.54 and had previously closed at $28.65.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $170.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In related news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,956. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 1,694 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,312.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,874.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

