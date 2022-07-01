Community Bank of the Bay (OTCMKTS:CBYAA) Trading 1.2% Higher

Community Bank of the Bay (OTCMKTS:CBYAA – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.45. 9,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 11,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38.
Community Bank of the Bay Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBYAA)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Community Bank of the Bay (CBYAA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank of the Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank of the Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.