Comparing JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF) & SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)

JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) and SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JOFF Fintech Acquisition and SIGNA Sports United’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JOFF Fintech Acquisition N/A N/A $15.15 million N/A N/A SIGNA Sports United $1.04 billion 2.10 $4.45 million N/A N/A

JOFF Fintech Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SIGNA Sports United.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.5% of JOFF Fintech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of SIGNA Sports United shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares JOFF Fintech Acquisition and SIGNA Sports United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JOFF Fintech Acquisition N/A -44.99% 1.92% SIGNA Sports United N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

JOFF Fintech Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SIGNA Sports United has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition and SIGNA Sports United, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JOFF Fintech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A SIGNA Sports United 0 0 1 0 3.00

SIGNA Sports United has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.23%. Given SIGNA Sports United’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SIGNA Sports United is more favorable than JOFF Fintech Acquisition.

Summary

SIGNA Sports United beats JOFF Fintech Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JOFF Fintech Acquisition (Get Rating)

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About SIGNA Sports United (Get Rating)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

