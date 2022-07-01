Compass Point Trims Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Target Price to $12.00

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Compass Point from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.
ARBK opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69.
About Argo Blockchain (Get Rating)
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
