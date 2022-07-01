Compass Point Trims Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Target Price to $12.00

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Compass Point from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

ARBK opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARBK. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the first quarter valued at about $657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 632.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 47.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP lifted its stake in Argo Blockchain by 32.6% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 86,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Argo Blockchain by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 176,951 shares during the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

