Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Up 6.4%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) was up 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.73. Approximately 40,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,441,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CFLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.55.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,208,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $384,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 529,236 shares of company stock valued at $18,030,379 and have sold 26,547 shares valued at $485,245. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Confluent in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

