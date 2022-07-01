Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 32.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.28. 5,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,236. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.15. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

