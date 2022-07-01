Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Constellation Brands updated its FY23 guidance to $11.20-11.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $11.20-$11.50 EPS.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $233.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,294.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.80. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -516.67%.

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.63.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

