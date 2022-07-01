Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.52.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $10.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.51.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.20). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.25% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 27,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.