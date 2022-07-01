Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 377.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,467 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.9% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $101.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.03. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.63 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

