Copperwynd Financial LLC Purchases 197 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.50.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $104.86 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.43 and a 52-week high of $210.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.12.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

