Copperwynd Financial LLC Purchases 220 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.94.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $153.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.46 and its 200 day moving average is $181.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

