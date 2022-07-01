Copperwynd Financial LLC Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Bank of America lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

DocuSign stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.51 and a beta of 1.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.86 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

